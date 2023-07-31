14-Year-old Torture Victim Shifted to ICU as Health Worsens

Doctors treating a teenage domestic helper subjected to torture and domestic violence by her employers on Sunday said her condition has worsened, prompting a transfer to the intensive care unit at the Lahore General Hospital.

Fourteen-year-old Rizwana, previously employed as a domestic employer by a judge, was shifted to the Lahore General Hospital in critical condition on July 24. While her health initially improved under treatment, it suddenly worsened over the weekend, prompting healthcare professionals to shift her to the ICU. According to the doctors, the next 48 hours could be crucial for their patient, with fears mounting that a persistent lung infection could require her to be placed on a ventilator until her health improves.

Doctors, over the past week, have stressed that the primary issue is that Rizwana was not provided timely treatment as she became ill, worsening an infection that has since spread to various parts of her body, triggering sepsis. Speaking with local media, they noted that her condition often improved to a point where a discharge was discussed, but added that within a day or two it would deteriorate once more, requiring greater care.

The case first went public earlier this month, as Rizwana’s family sought justice for her after finding her in a precarious condition suggesting torture and a lack of care from her employers. According to the First Information Report (FIR) registered with police—under significant public pressure—the complainant sent his 14-year-old daughter to work as a domestic helper against a Rs. 10,000 monthly salary seven months ago.

Her deteriorating health came to light after her parents visited her on July 23, finding she had been tortured by her employers—a judge and his family—including marks indicating her bones had been broken and she had been strangled. The parents, states the FIR, also found serious wounds on her head that were “infested with maggots” due to lack of proper care.

The FIR has held Civil Judge Asim Hafeez’s wife, Somia, as the primary accused in torturing Rizwana and keeping her in illegal custody. She has since secured protective bail from the Lahore High Court until Aug. 1, prompting public outrage over the judiciary’s perceived protection of the alleged perpetrator. Neither the judge, nor his wife, have cooperated with the investigation as yet, with police saying they are both in hiding.