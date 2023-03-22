316 PTI Workers Arrested for ‘Vandalism, Attacks on Police’

The Islamabad Police on Wednesday said that 316 supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have been arrested “so far” for alleged arson, vandalism, attacks on law enforcers and incitement on March 18, when party chief Imran Khan reached Federal Judicial Complex for a court hearing.

Last week, law enforcement agencies clashed with PTI workers for several hours when Khan reached the federal capital to attend a court hearing in the Toshakhana reference. The violent confrontation saw both police and PTI workers firing teargas shells and wielding sticks against each other. The PTI workers also pelted the cops with stones and either destroyed or damaged several police vehicles by throwing petrol bombs on them and setting them ablaze.

On Sunday, the police registered a first information report (FIR) against Khan and several other PTI leaders for alleged incitement and “terrorism.” Since then, dozens of PTI supporters have been arrested, including Khan’s nephew Hassan Niazi, who secured pre-arrest bail but was detained for allegedly misbehaving with police during a routine check.

Clarifying that 316 PTI supporters had already been arrested, the police said the process of identifying all the culprits through the use of camera footage was ongoing. “Other districts are being informed of the people being arrested so they can be handed over to relevant authorities if they are also wanted in other cases,” it said, adding that information about government employees involved in “violent acts” was being sent to their respective departments for departmental action.

According to the police, previous police records of all accused were also being secured, while public servants active on social media who were involved in provocative activities were being identified for appropriate departmental action. “Information about the employees of private institutions and companies involved in terrorist activities will be sent to their institutions,” it said, adding that letters were also being written to the respective foreign embassies of any migrants found involved in these operations.

“Action is also being initiated against facilitators who financed the violent protests,” it said, stressing that 58 police officers had been injured and 12 vehicles, 20 motorycles and a police checkpost set on fire by the accused during the clashes.