Afghanistan Raises Toll from Earthquakes to More Than 4,000 People

Afghan officials on Monday raised the total casualties, including deaths and injuries, from the 6.2-magnitude earthquakes that struck western Afghanistan on Saturday to more than 4,000 people, noting some 2,000 homes had been completely destroyed.

In a press conference from Kabul, Afghanistan National Disaster Management Authority (ANDMA) spokesman Mullah Saiq said the toll received thus far had exceeded 4,000 people, as rescue efforts continue in remote regions. “According to our data, in about 20 villages, approximately 1,980 to 2,000 houses have completely collapsed,” he said, adding that over 1,000 rescuers of 35 rescue teams from various institutions were carrying out relief efforts in the affected areas.

Afghanistan’s Herat province and its neighboring areas were struck by two violent earthquakes on Saturday, resulting in the deaths of at least 2,400 people and hundreds more injured. Mohammad Hasan Akhund, Afghanistan’s acting prime minister, led a group of officials to visit the affected region in Herat on Monday.

Meanwhile, Interim Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar announced the dispatch of aid in accordance with the requirements of the Afghan government and China provided the Afghan Red Crescent with $200,000 in cash as emergency humanitarian assistance to facilitate rescue and disaster relief efforts.