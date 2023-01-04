Afghanistan Striving to Ensure its Soil Not Used for Terrorism: Zabihullah

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid on Tuesday said the interim government of Afghanistan is striving to ensure that its soil is not used against Pakistan or any other country.

In a statement, he said that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan desires positive ties with all its neighbors, including Pakistan, and believes in all steps and efforts that can help achieve this. “In the past few days, [Pakistani government officials] have issued statements against Afghanistan, which is regrettable,” he said, stressing that the Taliban government was sincere in its desire for its soil to not be used against any other country.

“It is also Pakistan’s responsibility to ensure the situation does not spiral out of control,” he said, adding that care should be taken to avoid “baseless” commentary or voice aggravating sentiments. “Such remarks and lack of trust can create an atmosphere that is not to the benefit of anyone,” he said, adding that Afghanistan accords just as much importance to regional peace, as it does to peace and stability within its own borders. “We will continue to work in this regard,” he added.

Mujahid’s statement was issued just a day after the National Security Committee (NSC), led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, urged all neighboring states to stop providing sanctuaries to Pakistani terrorist groups. In a clear reference to Afghanistan, it added that Pakistan reserves all rights to safeguard its people. Prior to the NSC’s meeting, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said Islamabad “may target” TTP hideouts in Afghanistan if Kabul fails to act against them. Meanwhile, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif alleged that Afghan soil was still being used against Pakistan.

There has been a significant uptick in the terrorist activities across Pakistan in recent months since the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) ended a ceasefire it had inked with the government last year. The militants have also recently announced an “alliance” with Baloch insurgents, and last week staged a suicide bombing in Islamabad that martyred a policeman who had stopped the attacker’s vehicle for a snap check. Following the attack in the federal capital, police placed it on ‘red alert,’ prompting several foreign countries to issue advisories directing their mission staff and citizens to avoid any unnecessary travel within Islamabad during the holiday season.