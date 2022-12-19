After Khan’s Tirade, Elahi Comes to Defense of Gen. (retd.) Bajwa

Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi on Sunday criticized ally Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)—and particularly its chief Imran Khan—for persistent criticism of former Army chief Gen. (retd.) Qamar Javed Bajwa and warned that he and his Pakistan Muslim League (Quaid) will no longer tolerate similar abuse and forcefully rebut it in future.

Referring to Bajwa as the “benefactor” of both the PTI and PMLQ, Elahi told ARY News in an interview that he and his party’s relationship with the security establishment was a permanent alliance and would not be severed under any circumstances. Claiming that he and his son, Moonis Elahi, had met Khan on Saturday and urged him not to speak against Bajwa, the chief minister said Khan had told him he had received similar requests from several people. “We asked him to accept the requests,” he said, lamenting that Khan had not paid heed to any of the pleas and continued to bash the former Army chief.

Admitting that he had met a representative of the establishment in Rawalpindi on Friday, he said he had conveyed its views to Khan, adding that it did not believe dissolving assemblies at this stage was in the national interest. Emphasizing Bajwa’s various forms of support to Khan and the PTI, Elahi said the former Army chief had met the Saudi king and the crown prince; went to Qatar to bring money for Pakistan; and even worked with the International Monetary Fund to support Khan’s government.

However, the PMLQ leader maintained, the Punjab Assembly was Imran Khan’s trust and he would dissolve it when called to do so. “We were even ready to dissolve the Punjab Assembly when Imran Khan asked just three days after I took oath as chief minister,” he claimed.

Detailing some of Bajwa’s support to the PMLQ, Elahi claimed against former spy chief Faiz Hameed had sought to arrest him and his son through the National Accountability Bureau. This, he claimed, was blocked by the former Army chief, who had been told that Imran Khan had directed Faiz to ensure the PMLQ leaders’ detention.

During his speech on Saturday—in which he was flanked by both Elahi and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan—the PTI chief had reiterated allegations of Bajwa colluding with foreign powers to oust his government, as well as claiming that the former Army chief had prevented his government from pursuing accountability.

Following the broadcast of Elahi’s interview, Khan met Moonis in Lahore and discussed the “harsh” remarks made by his father. According to a statement, Moonis explained the views of his father and party with respect to Bajwa and maintained that there was no risk to the PTI-PMLQ alliance.

Against assemblies’ dissolution

During his interview, the Punjab chief minister claimed 99 percent of the country did not want the Punjab and KP assemblies to be dissolved. “Ahead of Imran Khan’s announcement, I asked him to first decide what he would give us [PML-Q],” he said, referring to a seat adjustment agreement. He said this had not yet been finalized, adding that he had suggested that the PTI form a negotiation committee comprising Asad Umar, Pervez Khattak and Sibtain Khan to conclude it.

He said he had advised Khan to wait 12 days before dissolving the assemblies—“to allow us to clear up pending files and business”—but the PTI chief had only agreed to six days.

Elahi also praised rival Nawaz Sharif of the PMLN for the construction of motorways, saying “opponents should be given credit” for their positive actions. However, he stressed, he cannot cooperation with incumbent Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.