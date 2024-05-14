AJK Protests Called off after Government Acceptance of Demands

The Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (AAC) on Tuesday announced an end to its protest in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) a day after the government announced it will subsidize their electricity and wheat flour, and also take steps to curtail the perks of government officials.

“The government accepted all the demands of the protesters yesterday,” the AAC said in a statement referring to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s decision to immediately provision Rs. 23 billion for the region to grant them 40kg of wheat for Rs. 2,000 and electricity at significantly lower rater than the rest of Pakistan.

“The shutter-down strike is being called off,” a representative of the AAC announced later, adding that it would continue until 3 p.m. today (Tuesday) in memory of the people killed during the demonstrations a day earlier. The AAC has announced that it would mark a “black day” today to honor the three people who died in clashes with law enforcement agencies on Monday night. The four-day protests also saw several injuries and the death of a policeman at the hands of the demonstrators. Funeral prayers for the deceased would be held at 2 p.m. today.

The AAC representative noted that in addition to reducing the prices of electricity and wheat, the government had also constituted a judicial commission to examine the perks and privileges of the ruling elite, and had announced the release of all those arrested during the protests. Speaking with local media, the AAC regretted the unrest of a day earlier, noting it could have been prevented if internet services were not suspended, as this had prevented the news of successful talks from reaching the protesters.

Reportedly, the unrest of Monday night resulted from protesters clashing with Rangers personnel who were exiting the region after the subsidy announcement. While en route, the protesters pelted their vehicles with stones, triggering retaliatory teargas shelling and firing of live ammunition. The protesters subsequently set fire to three Rangers vehicles.