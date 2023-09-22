Allegations of Indian Role in Sikh Leader’s Murder Backed by Canadian Intelligence: Report

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s allegations of a “potential link” between Indian intelligence agents and the murder of a Sikh leader in Vancouver is backed by evidence based on “signal and human intelligence,” according to a report of the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC).

The report claims Trudeau’s allegations were based on intelligence that included communications between Indian officials, including diplomats based in Canada. Citing sources from the Canadian government, it claims that some intelligence was also “provided by an anonymous ally in the Five Eyes intelligence alliance.” The Five Eyes alliance comprises Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the U.K., and the U.S.

The report further claimed that, speaking off the record, Indian officials had not denied the Canadian prime minister’s allegation.

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a leader of the separatist Khalistan Tiger Force, was murdered in Vancouver in June. Earlier this week, Trudeau alleged a “potential link” between Indian intelligence agents and the murder during an emergency statement delivered in the House of Commons. Ottawa subsequently expelled a senior Indian diplomat, with Delhi responding in a tit-for-tat move and rejecting the allegations. India also described Sikh leaders based in Canada as “terrorists” and demanded action against them and halted processing visa applications in Canada.

“We call upon the Government of India to work with us to establish processes to uncover the truth of this matter and to allow for justice and accountability to be served,” Trudeau said on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Thursday. “I can assure you that the decision to share these allegations on the floor of the House of Commons … was not done lightly,” he said, stressing it was done “with the utmost seriousness.”

Insisting that his government did not want to trigger any international crisis, the Canadian prime minister said there was “no question” that India was a country of growing global importance that Ottawa needed to continue working with. “But we are unequivocal around the importance of the rule of law and unequivocal about the importance of protecting Canadians,” he said, adding his primary goal was the safety of all Canadians.

While Trudeau has yet to make public the evidence supporting his allegations, Canadian government officials have told media it would be shared “in due course.”