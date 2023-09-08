Anti-State ‘Propagandists’ to Face ‘More Humiliation,’ Warns Army Leadership

The 259th Corps Commanders’ Conference on Thursday warned that “propagandists” attempting to drive a wedge between state institutions and the public will face “more humiliation.”

The meeting was presided over by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen. Asim Munir at General Headquarters and included the participation of all Corps Commanders, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). “Forum re-affirmed that inimical propagandists’ desperate attempts to cause wedge between the state institutions and public are indicative of their mounting desperation and will only result into more humiliation of such elements,” read the statement.

It said the meeting had paid rich tribute to the supreme sacrifices of shuhada, including officers and men of the armed forces, law enforcement agencies and citizens who laid their lives for the safety, security and territorial integrity of the country. Offering fateha for the martyrs, the forum reiterated that the state of Pakistan and its armed forces would continue to hold the shuhadas and their families in highest esteem, ever honoring them with utmost respect and dignity.

The forum, per the ISPR, also appreciated the nationwide commemoration of Defense and Martyrs Day on Sept. 6, adding the armed forces remained ever thankful to their proud nation.

During the meeting, the participants reiterated the Pakistan Army’s resolve to defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan against all kinds of direct and indirect threats. They were briefed on the prevalent geostrategic environment, challenges to national security and the Army’s strategy to respond to the evolving threat. The forum resolved that all terrorists, their facilitators, and abettors working on the behest of hostile forces to destabilize Pakistan would be dealt with full might of the state.

According to the ISPR statement, the meeting had also emphasized the need for speedy development of economic potential of newly merged districts and border districts of Balochistan for sustainable peace and growth.

During the meeting, the Army chief stressed on maintaining high standards of professionalism and motivation during operations and achieving excellence during training of the formations. He also commended the commanders for their constant focus on the wellbeing of their soldiers and maintenance of morale, which constituted the foundation of Army’s operational readiness.

The forum also reiterated its full support for ongoing efforts to uplift socioeconomic growth under the umbrella of the Special Investment Facilitation Council, and wholeheartedly assisting the government in curb all illegal activities hampering economic stability, growth and investors’ confidence.