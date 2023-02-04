Apex Committee Vows to Adopt Zero-Tolerance for all Forms of Terrorism

The Apex Committee meeting convened to discuss the resurgence of terrorism on Friday decided to adopt a unified strategy between both the center and provinces to counter militancy and eliminate the internal facilitators of militants.

Summoned after this week’s suicide bombing in Peshawar that left 100 people dead, the meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and attended by various senior officials, including Chief of Army Staff Gen. Asim Munir, directed the authorities concerned to devise an effective strategy in this regard. According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, it also agreed to tackle any group or individual that was facilitating terrorists in the country and directed effective screening for this purpose.

The meeting decided to adopt a zero-tolerance policy against all forms of terrorism, adding that the implementation of all decisions would be ensured through national consensus. It also reviewed recent incidents of terrorism, with representatives of intelligence agencies briefing the Apex Committee on the overall security situation and ongoing operations against terrorists in the country. Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Inspector-General of Police Moazzam Jah Ansari also briefed the participants on the probe into the Police Lines bombing, detailing the route taken by the attacker.

The forum decided to approach religious scholars to play their role in eradicating terrorism by spreading awareness that such attacks were “haram” and against the teachings of the holy Quran and Sunnah. Those who shed the blood of innocents have nothing to do with Islam, the statement added. Similarly, the media would be urged to ensure responsible reporting on terror incidents and avoid spreading baseless speculations, as this was detrimental to national security, solidarity and unity.

According to the PMO, the meeting’s participants vowed to punish the perpetrators of bloodshed and teach them a lesson for attacking innocent Pakistanis. They also committed to ensuring the safety of life and property of the nation at any cost. Reviewing the implementation of the National Action Plan (NAP) against terrorism, the participants proposed means to improve it. Among the suggestions approved during the meeting were an upgradation of the government’s security agencies, including the National Counter-Terrorism Authority (NACTA), Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and police, along with providing them with weapons, technology and other necessary equipment.

The meeting pledged to build a CTD headquarters in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, as well as a forensics laboratory on the lines of the one in Punjab. Peshawar, it decided, would be made a ‘safe city’ with the installation of CCTVs.

The prevailing system of border management control and immigration were also reviewed in the meeting, as well as the investigation of terrorists, their prosecution and punishment. Consensus was evolved on the eradication of terrorism by ensuring that all organs of the state cooperate to achieve common national goals. Necessary legislation in this regard would also be made if needed.

Acknowledging the unprecedented bravery and courage of law enforcement agencies, including the Pakistan Army, Rangers, Frontier Corps, CTD, and police, against terrorism, the meeting paid homage to all martyred officers and soldiers and reiterated the resolve to not let their sacrifices go in vain.

The meeting’s participants also prayed for the martyrs and families of the Peshawar bombing and offered prayers for the recovery of the injured. According to the statement, the martyrs’ families were assured the government and nation stood with them during this trying time.

The participants, read the statement, had also hailed the prime minister for convening an All-Parties Conference (APC) on the prevailing situation and hoped the political leadership would evolve means to tackle terrorism through national consensus.