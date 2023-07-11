Army Assures Government of Full Support for Economic Development

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen. Asim Munir on Monday vowed that the armed forces will support the ruling coalition’s plans for economic development of Pakistan, as he stressed the country has plentiful resources that can help it achieve prosperity.

“Being an institution, we have assured [the government] of every possible cooperation for Pakistan’s economic progress,” he said while addressing a National Seminar on Agriculture and Food Security at the Jinnah Convention Center in Islamabad as guest of honor. Reiterating the Army’s support for all initiatives taken under the ambit of the recently formed Special Investment Facilitation Council, including the Green Pakistan Initiative, he added: “Allah Almighty has blessed Pakistan with many resources. We are a capable nation who has the potential to rise to the top.”

Emphasizing the need for all Pakistanis to contribute to the country’s development, he expressed confidence that no power on earth could prevent the country from achieving progress and development. Referring to the Green Pakistan Initiative, he said the gathering was aimed at making Pakistan an agrarian power once more.

During his speech, the Army chief spoke in both English and Urdu, noting he wished to convey his message to diplomats in attendance, while also addressing participants in Pakistan’s mother tongue. He also said that the agricultural initiative was the government’s plan and the Army would fully support it.

Gen. Munir also asked the nation not to despair while referring to a verse from the holy Quran that Muslims hold on to patience when faced with difficulties, and offer thanks when they receive bounties.

P.M. Sharif

In his speech as chief guest, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the Green Pakistan Initiative would bring about a second agriculture revolution in the country and would create 4 million jobs. Stressing that agriculture was the backbone of the country and farmers worked hard to provide food to millions of Pakistani people, he said they would be remembered as the builders of Pakistan in its history.

Referring to incentives for the agriculture sector, he said they were the right of farmers and it was the responsibility of the incumbent government to provide all possible assistance to them. “Farmers work hard but it is common knowledge that they are facing a lack of resources,” he said, claiming agricultural growth would take Pakistan at par with developed countries.

Referring to the green revolution of the 1960s, he said it was facilitated by the introduction of new varieties of seeds, dams and canals and modern agriculture practices. He said it was the responsibility of the government to provide better seeds, fertilizers and pesticides to the farmers and equip them with the latest technology.

The prime minister said farmers should get more profits than the cost of production of their crops, including wheat. He noted that when the government had increased the support price of wheat, it had led to a record production of the commodity and hoped the new incentives offered by the government would similarly boost cotton production. He lamented that Pakistan had once produced more cotton than its neighboring country but had since “lost track” was now producing fewer staple crops. “Pakistan cannot afford more foreign loans, but is forced to save its economy from default by getting loans from friendly countries,” he regretted.

According to the prime minister, Gulf countries import $40 billion worth of food items and agriculture products annually. “The government aims to fetch investment of billions of dollars into Pakistan’s agriculture sector from the GCC countries under the supervision of Special Investment Facilitation Council, for which the ground has been prepared,” he wrote on Twitter, adding friendly nations were ready to invest in the agriculture sector and bring modern machinery to boost crops’ production.

“Pakistan needs political stability to attract investment as in an unstable environment, investors shy away,” he said, adding the country could attract $40-50 billion in investment over the next 5 years, creating 4 million new jobs. “It is the demand of our national security that the country’s food security and economic security should be strengthened,” he stressed.

Sharif also praised the vision of the Army chief for the development of the agriculture sector. “We have to implement the vision for agriculture through collaboration among federal and provincial governments, agriculture departments and research institutes,” he said.

The Green Pakistan initiative aims at enhancing food security, boosting exports and reducing agriculture-related imports. Among the National Seminar on Agriculture and Food Security were foreign dignitaries, potential investors and experts from the U.K., Italy, Spain, China, Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye and other countries.