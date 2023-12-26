Army Chief Backs National Unity for ‘Resolute and Strong’ Pakistan

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen. Asim Munir on Monday warned that enemies of Pakistan are “hell bent” on creating fissures within society using “religious, ethnic and political vulnerabilities.”

Addressing a ceremony at Rawalpindi’s Christ Church to mark Christmas, he expressed reverence for the Christian community and stressed upon the need to promote greater interfaith harmony in society in order to follow the true vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah for a united and progressive Pakistan.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), he stressed upon the importance of having a correct perspective, truth and knowledge based opinions about national issues rather than following rhetoric and propaganda, to address complex challenges and issues. “We have to stand together and united to rise as a resolute and strong nation,” he added.

The military’s media wing said the congregation had welcomed the Army chief’s participation and thanked him for sharing in their festivity. It said Gen. Munir also wished ‘Merry Christmas” to the entire Christian community of Pakistan. “Islam teaches us the lesson of peace, friendship and encourages interfaith harmony which is the need of the hour,” he said.

Paying glowing tribute to the Quaid’s great vision and leadership on his 147th birthday, the ISPR said the Army chief had quoted Jinnah’s historical remarks of Aug. 11, 1947, in which he had told the Constituent Assembly: “You are free. You are free to go to your temples. You are free to go to your mosques or to any other places of worship in this State of Pakistan.”

Gen. Munir also acknowledged the contributions and sacrifices made by the entire Christian community of Pakistan in all the fields and domains.