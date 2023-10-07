Army Chief Briefed on Preparations for Expulsion of Illegal Migrants

A meeting of the Sindh Apex Committee, chaired by caretaker Chief Minister Justice (retd.) Maqbool Baqar and attended by Chief of Army Staff Gen. Asim Munir was on Friday informed that authorities have identified areas of the province with populations of illegal Afghan citizens.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Army chief was briefed on the revised National Action Plan; ongoing security operations in the katcha areas of Sindh; security of foreign nationals employed on CPEC and non-CPEC private projects; repatriation of illegal foreigners; foreign currency regularization measures; the Karachi Transformation Plan; progress on the SIFC initiatives in the province; and Green Sindh initiatives.

It said the Army chief had emphasized that law enforcement agencies and government departments would continue enforcement actions against the gamut of illegal activities with full force to stop pilferage of resources and economic losses that the country suffers due to these activities. “The COAS underscored the need for synergy among all relevant departments for gainful effects of the landmark initiatives,” it said.

The military’s media wing further said the meeting’s participants had affirmed that state institutions, government departments and people were united for progress and prosperity of the province.

Earlier this week, the interim government warned illegally residing foreigners in Pakistan they had till Nov. 1 to voluntarily leave the country or risk forcible deportation and confiscation of their assets. Reportedly, the Apex Committee meeting reviewed measures to implement the policy, noting that 3,234 illegal immigrants had been deported since 2021. On Tuesday, after the announcement, the Sindh Home Department Tuesday constituted committees at province, division, and district levels to oversee the expulsion of illegal foreigners living in the province. The committees include representatives of intelligence agencies, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Sindh’s Commissioner for Afghan refugees and NADRA.

Also on Friday, Karachi Police Additional Inspector General (AIG) Khadim Hussain Rind alleged to Geo News that Afghan citizens were involved in various street crimes in Sindh capital Karachi. He claimed 225 Afghan citizens involved in street crimes had been apprehended, with several still serving jail terms.

According to Rind, over 400,000 illegal Afghans are residing in Karachi.