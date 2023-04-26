Army Chief, Chinese Commander Stress on Need to Maintain Regional Peace

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen. Asim Munir held a detailed meeting with the commander of China’s Peoples Liberation Army (PLA) on Tuesday, discussing matters of mutual security interests and military cooperation.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the meeting was held on the first day of a four-day official visit to China. It said the Army chief was given a warm welcome and presented with the guard of honor at the PLA Army Headquarters.

“The COAS reviewed the smartly turned out contingent, which was later followed by a detailed meeting with the commander of PLA Army,” it said, adding that both military commanders had reiterated the need to maintain peace and stability in the region and enhance military-to-military cooperation.

During his visit, read the statement, the COAS had also witnessed a demonstration of the operational capabilities of the PLA Army troops. “He praised the high standards of training and the professionalism displayed by the soldiers,” it said.

During his trip, said the ISPR, the Army chief would hold further meetings with military leaders in China to enhance longstanding relations between the militaries of the neighboring nations.