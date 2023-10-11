Army Chief Pledges Full Support for Actions against Illegal Activities Hampering Economy

Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Gen. Asim Munir on Tuesday stressed that the Army will fully support law enforcement agencies and other government departments in enforcing actions against illegal activities adversely impacting Pakistan’s economy.

The Army chief further told a meeting of the provincial Apex Committee chaired by caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar in Quetta that the military’s aim was to prevent the theft of national resources, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office. Apart from the prime minister and COAS, interim Balochistan Chief Minister Ali Mardan Khan Domki and other relevant officials attended the meeting.

According to the statement, the forum was briefed on the revised National Action Plan, as well as law enforcement, anti-smuggling and anti-narcotics operations in Balochistan. It also reviewed the security of foreign nationals employed on various projects such as the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor; plans to repatriate illegal foreigners; foreign currency regularization measures; and progress on Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) initiatives in Balochistan.

Expressing confidence in the Balochistan government’s progress, the prime minister assured full support of the federal government, stressing that the “socio-economic development of Balochistan is imperative for ensuring peace and development of the province.”

The prime minister also hailed the SIFC, noting initiatives taken by it at the federal level should trickle-down to each province for the benefit of local residents. “Balochistan is rich in mines and minerals and development in this sector will generate economic activity and job opportunities for the people of the area,” he said. “Moreover, investments in agriculture and I.T. should also be focused apart from human resource development,” he added.

According to the statement, the prime minister also underscored the need for synergy among all relevant departments for gainful effects of ongoing initiatives. It said the participants had affirmed that state institutions, government departments and people were united for progress and prosperity of the province.