Army Chief Reaffirms ‘All-out Support’ for Caretakers’ Efforts to Revive Economy

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen. Asim Munir on Monday reaffirmed the Army’s “all-out support” for the caretaker government to ensure the “continuity of policies” aimed at reviving Pakistan’s economy and steer the country toward “progress and prosperity.”

The assurance was provided during the fourth Apex Committee meeting of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), attended by interim Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar, members of his federal cabinet, chief ministers of all provinces, and relevant provincial ministers and government officials.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, the meeting’s participants were provided a “wholesome” review of SIFC initiatives, including their progress in key areas and benchmarks. The prime minister, per the statement, appreciated the efficient functioning of the SIFC through a collaborative “whole-of-government-approach” for horizontal and vertical synergy.

The apex committee also appreciated the SIFC’s outreach strategy to achieve global traction, including ongoing engagements with friendly nations such as productive visits of high-level delegations from Saudi Arabia and the Islamic Organization for Food Security. Expressing confidence in the ongoing SIFC initiatives, the apex committee expressed its resolve in maintaining a positive trajectory toward the revival of the country’s economy.

The committee also endorsed various projects approved by the previous government to attract investments in key sectors of agriculture, livestock, mining, minerals, I.T. and energy. The statement cited the interim prime minister as directing relevant officials to accelerate the realization of already-identified projects by capitalizing on the enabling environment produced through the SIFC.

The SIFC was constituted by the government of then-prime minister Shehbaz Sharif with an aim to provide an impetus to ongoing efforts for economic revival. Part of an “Economic Revival Plan,” the initiative strives to facilitate foreign direct investment and fast-track development projects to capitalize on untapped sectors.