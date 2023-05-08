Army Chief Stresses Enhanced Pak-Afghan Cooperation to Tackle Terrorism

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen. Asim Munir on Saturday separately met Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi and Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang and discussed the prevailing regional security situation.

In his meeting with Muttaqi—who is in Pakistan for a four-day official visit—the Army chief stressed on the need to enhance cooperation between the neighboring countries to “effectively” tackle the common challenges of terrorism and extremism. According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the two officials discussed various issues of mutual interest, including aspects related to regional security, border management, and formalization of bilateral security mechanisms to improve the prevailing security environment.

Apart from bilateral issues, read the statement, the Army chief reiterated the need for full support and commitment from the interim Afghan government in matters of mutual interest. He also reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to a stable, peaceful and prosperous Afghanistan.

The visiting dignitary, said ISPR, appreciated Pakistan’s traditional support for the people of Afghanistan and acknowledged the important role that Islamabad continues to play in facilitating peace and development in his country. He also expressed a desire to work closely with Pakistan to promote regional stability and prosperity. Both sides, said the statement, agreed on the importance of maintaining regular contact to strengthen bilateral ties and address issues of common concern.

Chinese minister

In a separate meeting with the Chinese foreign minister—who concluded a two-day visit to Pakistan on Saturday—the Army chief also discussed matters of mutual interest, including regional security and defense cooperation.

According to the ISPR, Gen. Munir reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to the strategic relationship between Islamabad and Beijing. He also pledged full support for the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, describing it as a vital component of China’s Belt and Road Initiative. “The COAS acknowledged China’s role in promoting peace and stability in the region, and both sides agreed to enhance their existing cooperation in defense and security domains to effectively counter common security challenges,” the statement read, adding the Army chief had also appreciated China’s unwavering support for Pakistan on regional and international issues.

The Chinese official, said the military’s media wing, underscored the importance of the longstanding strategic relationship between brotherly nations and expressed his satisfaction over the progress made on CPEC. Reiterating China’s commitment to CPEC’s timely completion, he lauded Pakistan’s efforts in maintaining regional peace and stability, especially the support of the armed forces in ensuring security of Chinese nationals and projects in Pakistan.

The two officials also discussed the evolving security situation in the region, with the meeting reaffirming both sides’ resolve to further strengthen their time-tested, all-weather friendship.