Army Chief Warns against ‘Hostile Propaganda’ targeting State Institutions

The intelligentsia and civil society have a responsibility to ensure all Pakistanis, especially youth, are aware of and maintain a distance from hostile propaganda against state institutions, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen. Asim Munir said on Thursday.

In an interactive session with participants of the National Security Workshop—25 at General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, he stressed that the armed forces were committed to the fight against militancy. “Armed Forces of Pakistan and its security and intelligence setups have fought the menace of terrorism in an exemplary manner despite sustained and varied support of inimical forces,” he said, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). “Success will be ours Insh Allah with the continued support of the people of Pakistan,” he added.

The military’s media wing said the Army chief had also apprised the forum of measures being taken to curb illegal activities, including smuggling, power theft, narcotics prevalence, border control measures, and repatriation of illegal foreigners from Pakistan.

Referring specifically to the interim government’s repatriation plan, Gen. Munir stressed that the “safety and security of each Pakistani is of paramount importance, which cannot be allowed to be compromised at any cost.”

During the interaction, the COAS also highlighted the economic positivity generated by multiple proactive steps, especially under the umbrella of the Special Investment Facilitation Council. “Army is fully engaged in enabling national and provincial responses in different domains in step with other institutions of the state for the collective good of the people of Pakistan,” he said. “We are a resilient nation that has endured the tests of time on its path to achieving peace and stability,” he added.

The National Security Workshop is an annual event organized at the National Defense University. The National Security Workshop—25 comprises 98 participants, including parliamentarians, senior civil and armed forces officials, and representatives of civil society.