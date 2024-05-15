Army Major Martyred, 3 Terrorists Slain in Balochistan

A Pakistan Army major was martyred, while three terrorists were killed during an intense exchange of fire in the Sambaza area of Balochistan’s Zhob district on Tuesday, according to a statement issued by the military’s media wing on Wednesday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said security forces had conducted an intelligence-based operation in the remote area of Balochistan, adding troops had effectively engaged the terrorists’ location. Resultantly, it said, three terrorists were “sent to hell” and weapons, ammunition, and explosives recovered from their bodies.

However, added the statement, Maj. Babar Khan, 33, resident of district Mianwali, having fought gallantly, paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced martyrdom while leading his troops from the front. “Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist present in the area,” it said.

“Security forces of Pakistan, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts of sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan, and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” emphasized the ISPR, adding the fight against terrorism would continue until its eradication from Pakistan.