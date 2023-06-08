Army Seeks Tightening of ‘Noose of Law’ Around ‘Planners’ of May 9 Riots

The 81st Formation Commanders Conference on Wednesday called for the tightening of the “noose of law” around all “planners and masterminds” of the May 9 riots, while warning of consequences for “any quarter” that seeks to obstruct the “conclusive defeat” of forces seeking to create chaos in Pakistan.

Chaired by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen. Asim Munir, the meeting—attended by corps commanders, principal staff officers, and all formation commanders of the Pakistan Army—reiterated condemnations of the May 9 riots triggered by the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan. Stressing that anyone who had attacked military installations would be brought to justice “speedily” under the Pakistan Army Act and the Official Secrets Act, it emphasized that these were part of law. Any attempts to “create distortions and attempt to take refuge behind imaginary and mirage human rights violations to create smokescreen for hiding the ugly faces of all involved are absolutely futile and do not stand the abundantly collected irrefutable evidences,” it added.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the forum also stressed that even though the legal trials of perpetrators and instigators had already commenced, it was time to “tighten” the noose of law around the planners and masterminds of the May 9 riots. Maintaining that instigators had “mounted the hate-ripened and politically-driven rebellion against the state and state institutions to achieve their nefarious design of creating chaos in the country,” it further resolved that “endeavors by any quarter to create obstructions and stymie the conclusive defeat of ill design of inimical forces will be dealt with iron hands.”

The forum also rubbished—without naming anyone—recent attempts to allege human rights abuses in the crackdown against the PTI after the May 9 riots. “Unfounded and baseless allegations on law enforcement agencies and security forces for custodial torture, human rights abuses and stifling of political activities are meant to mislead the people and malign armed forces in order to achieve trivial vested political interests,” it said. “Hostile forces and their abettors have been trying hard to create societal division and confusion through fake news and propaganda, but all such designs will continue to be defeated with the full support of the nation, Insha Allah,” the ISPR quoted the Army chief as saying.

Tribute to martyrs

The Formation Commanders Conference also paid rich tribute to the sacrifices of martyrs, including officers and personnel of the armed forces, law enforcement agencies, as well as those from civil society who had laid down their lives for the safety, security and dignity of the country. Offering fateha for their departed souls, the forum stressed: “The state of Pakistan and armed forces will always keep shuhadas and their families in highest esteem and will continue to honor them and their sacrifices with utmost respect and dignity.”

During the meeting, the participants were briefed on prevailing challenges to both internal and external security, as well as the Army’s operational preparedness to respond to both traditional and non-traditional evolving threats. They were also briefed on the structural changes and niche technologies being incorporated to enhance operational preparedness, apart from the upgrading of essential logistic infrastructure corresponding to emerging security imperatives.

“The Pakistan Army will remain committed towards their national obligations of safeguarding territorial integrity and sovereignty” of the country,” said Gen. Munir. “People of Pakistan and their deep bondage with the armed forces is and will remain central to all our undertakings and events of May 25 [Martyrs’ Day] were a clear manifestation of same,” he added.

During the meeting, the Army chief stressed on maintaining high standards of professionalism and motivation during operations and achieving excellence during training of formations. He commended the commanders for their constant focus on the well-being and morale of their soldiers, who he described as the foundation of the Army’s operational readiness.

The forum concluded by affirming its resolve to render all sacrifices necessary for the security and stability of the country, with the perpetual support of the proud people of Pakistan.