Army’s ‘Apolitical’ Role Aimed at Strengthening Democratic Culture: Gen. Bajwa

Outgoing Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa has reiterated the military’s desire to adopt an ‘apolitical’ position, stressing this is aimed at strengthening democratic culture and helping enhance the Army’s prestige in the long-term.

In a wide-ranging interview with Gulf News, the Army chief discussed the concept of military diplomacy, Pakistan’s relations with Gulf and Middle East countries and the major world powers, as well as the armed forces’ desire to remain within their constitutional mandate. “Pakistan Army has always remained a dominant player in national decision-making. Due to its historic role in country’s politics, the military drew severe criticism from public and politicians alike,” he said, adding that even though “a segment of society” did not appreciate the decision to restrict the military’s role to constitutional mandate, it would facilitate in “reinvigorating and strengthening democratic culture, assist in supporting state organs to effectively perform and deliver. Above all, this decision will help enhance army’s prestige in the long term.”

Noting that Pakistanis have always appreciated the military’s “positive and constructive role in Pakistan’s national security and development,” he admitted that public support for the armed forces “tends to erode when the military is seen to be involved in political affairs, and, therefore, I considered it prudent to shield Pakistan Army from the vagaries of politics in Pakistan.”

Maintaining that “some criticism and undue vilification of the armed forces through mass propaganda and meticulously crafted false narratives” would not have any impact on the institutional resolve to remain apolitical, he said he was sure the “political quarantine” of the armed forces would help lead to political stability and strengthen the Army-to-people bond.

To a question on what he believed where the main challenges facing Pakistan today, Gen. Bajwa said “perpetual conflict and instability” had left South Asia among the least integrated regions in the world. Lamenting that Pakistan’s western border had seen “a great deal of instability” due to the conflict in Afghanistan, he said the situation remained volatile even after the U.S. withdrawal. Meanwhile, he said, Pakistan was now in a “delicate position” with regards to balancing its ties with “all-weather friend” China and the West. “Pakistan is trying to steer itself prudently in this increasingly contested strategic environment and ensuring that we are not pulled into any future iteration of cold war,” he stressed, noting Islamabad also desires peaceful and friendly ties with neighboring Iran despite the international community’s concerns with Tehran.

Of the internal challenges, he said that the country’s successful counter-terrorism operations had helped turn “the tide of terrorism,” but lamented that political intolerance was a worrying new trend and authorities needed to work toward a society “which is tolerant, rational and does not discriminate on the basis of political orientation, faith, ethnicity or creed.” Another major concern, he said, was “economic frailty,” noting this caused problems in funding health, education, access to food and clean water, and also in mitigating threats posed by climate change.

Message for youth

Speaking to Pakistan’s youth, Gen. Bajwa said the armed forces could not succeed in their defense of the motherland without the support of the people. “Pakistan’s armed forces draw their strength and support from Pakistani nation and this support keeps us motivated in confronting the threats to Pakistan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and internal security,” he said, urging the young generation to devote its time and energy towards education and skill development. “Honest toil and selfless exertion are the basis of a progressive society,” he said, adding that the youth should also avoid “divisive propaganda and information warfare” that sought to polarize society. “Pakistan should always come first—before any other marker of identity,” he added.

Military diplomacy

On Pakistan’s traditionally close ties with Middle Eastern nations, the COAS said these relations transcended any cost-benefit equation. “Military diplomacy is complementary to Pakistan’s foreign policy and plays its due role in fostering Pakistan’s bilateral relations with other countries, including in the Middle Eastern region,” he said, predicting a “very robust and broad-based relationship” between Pakistan and Arab nations in future “exclusive and independent of … bilateral relations with other countries.”

On Pakistan’s campaign against terrorism, Gen. Bajwa said it had been countered with a “deliberately conceived plan in response to a constantly evolving threat paradigm.” In addition to Operation Raddul Fasad, he said, Pakistan has also undertaken a wholesome people-centric developmental approach with focus on mainstreaming of the tribal areas, “bringing underdeveloped regions of the country at par with other areas.”

On the immediate future of the Pakistan Army, the Army chief said it had been a “profound privilege to have served and led one of the finest military forces of the world during a most challenging time in Pakistan’s history.” Stressing that the military had developed plans to effectively align itself with the requirements of future battlefield, making the best use of limited resources, he added: “I foresee Pakistan Army as a cohesive, agile, adaptive and a modern force, which can complement other elements of national power by maintaining a credible deterrent capability to help foster a secure environment for national development and socio-economic well-being.”

Gen. Bajwa concludes his extended, six-year tenure as Army chief on Nov. 29. He would be succeeded by Gen. Asim Munir, who was appointed to the position last week after months of fevered speculation and attempts to politicize the process by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.