Audio Leaks Negate PTI Denials of Role in Violent Agitation

A string of audio leaks allegedly featuring leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) discussing the ransacking of the Lahore Corps Commander’s house on Wednesday appeared to negate the party’s claims that attacks on military installations were perpetrated by individuals linked to the government.

On Tuesday, a PTI protest against the arrest of party chief Imran Khan in a corruption case ransacked and then set fire to the Corps Commander’s house, while demonstrations in other cities similarly targeted military installations. On Wednesday morning, several PTI leaders, including Asad Umar, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain and Shah Mahmood Qureshi, claimed that they had received “reports” that the people inciting the PTI supporters to target public property were sent by the “government” to create divisions between the Army and the party. They also denied giving any instructions to the protesters to target military buildings following Khan’s arrest.

However, shortly after they issued their clarifications, a series of audio leaks were leaked to media that appeared to negate these claims and indicated the party’s leadership had not only been aware of the violence, but had also encouraged it. In one call, party ticket-holder Ibad Farooq can allegedly be heard claiming that PTI Central Punjab President Dr. Yasmin Rashid had instructed the protesters to set the Corps Commander’s house on fire. Rashid has alleged this clip was doctored. In another video, protesters can be heard disagreeing with the PTI’s decision to stage a demonstration at Liberty Chowk, and asking Rashid to switch the venue to Cantonment, where the Corps Commander’s residence is located. She tells them she agrees with them, but they should wait until a larger crowd has gathered.

In another audio clip, Rashid can allegedly be heard talking with PTI leader Ijaz Minhas and asking him where the protest should proceed after leaving the Corps Commander’s house. After Minhas suggests she ask other leaders, she responds ignorance about any other leadership. He then advises her to move toward Liberty Chowk. “Since you left the venue [presumably the Corps Commander’s house], the Liberty Roundabout is the best place to sit,” he says, adding that it’s a central location that allows people to gather easily.

In yet another audio that was leaked to media, PTI Senator Ejaz Chaudhry can allegedly be heard talking to his son, Ali Chaudhry, and discussing the ransacking of the Corps Commander house. Chaudhry allegedly informs his son that everything in the house, including the flowerpots, have been destroyed, adding that three people have been injured in firing from law enforcers.

When Ali confirms whether shots were fired, Chaudhry replies in the affirmative, alleging that initially warning shots were fired before a burst was launched on the crowd. Ali then remarks that the “myth has been broken” to which the senator responds in the positive.

Yet another audio clip, allegedly of a conversation between PTI leaders Sheikh Imtiaz and Sagheer Waraich has the latter asking where they should gather. Imtiaz then says everyone has gathered at Corps Commander’s house, with Waraich asking if that is also where his group should go. Imtiaz responds to him in the affirmative.

Following the ransacking of various military buildings during the PTI’s protests, the military’s media wing on Wednesday issued a statement warning of “strict action” against anyone who targeted public property. It also described elements within the PTI’s leadership as “evil,” and said it had evidence they planned the attacks on military buildings. It also warned that action would be taken against all culprits in accordance with law.