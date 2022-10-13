Audio Leaks: P.M. Sharif Allegedly Discusses Cabinet Postings

Another alleged audio of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has been leaked on social media platforms. In the latest audio leak, PM Shehbaz can be heard conversing with an unidentified person regarding the race to become the Special Assistant to PM. pic.twitter.com/ORB46ta1Wj — Pakistan Observer (@pakobserver) October 13, 2022

An audio recording, allegedly of a conversation between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and an unidentified official, was released on social media on Thursday, as the spree of audio leaks from the Prime Minister’s House continues with no sign of abating.

The latest audio, a brief clip of 39 seconds, started with an unidentified person informing the prime minister that Economic Affairs Minister Ayaz Sadiq has told him of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) asking for “shares” in the federal cabinet in the form of appointments for special assistants to the prime minister. “Yes, Bilawal had spoken to me about it,” a voice, allegedly of Sharif, responds.

The first person then asks the prime minister to look into the matter, noting that Zafar Mehmood and a “Mr. Jehanzeb”—a likely reference to Muhammad Jehanzeb Khan—have to be appointed as well. “I will tell you a final number today,” he adds.

To this, the prime minister says: “Share the document. It’s just the PPP, but others as well.” The unidentified person affirms this, saying that if the PPP is accommodated, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazl) and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) would also ask for their share. “MQM is naming Malik Ahmed Ali, saying that he had a critical role in all this deal,” he adds.

The clip then ends with Sharif asking who Malik Ahmed Ali is, and the unidentified person saying he is from Karachi.

Since the last week of September, several audios allegedly recorded at Prime Minister’s House have been leaked on social media. In addition to recordings of the incumbent prime minister, there have been several tapes of ousted prime minister Imran Khan, with a purported hacker alleging “many more” will be released in the days to come.

While Khan had initially hailed the release of leaked audios—as the first three had all featured Sharif—he has recanted his position with the release of audios of his conversations with various aides and demanded the demanded the formation of a Joint Investigation Team to investigate the bugging of the P.M. House, as well as the manner in which the tapes have been leaked.

Multiple leaks

The first tape, allegedly featuring a conversation between Sharif with his principal secretary, revolved around PMLN Vice President Maryam Nawaz allegedly asking for permission to be granted to her son-in-law for the import of machinery from India. Sharif can be heard saying he would explain to her why this was not politically viable.

On Sept. 25, two more audios leaked on social media, with one featuring PMLN ministers discussing the resignations of PTI lawmakers from the National Assembly and the second containing a talk between Maryam and the P.M. about former finance minister Miftah Ismail.

The next leaks were all focused on the PTI, with the first—released on Sept. 28—highlighting then-prime minister Khan allegedly telling his then-principal secretary Azam Khan an intent to “play” with the cipher sent by Pakistan’s ambassador to the U.S. and manipulate the minutes of a meeting to reflect their analysis of the situation. The second PTI leak allegedly exposed Khan’s conspiracy narrative, with him discussing with senior aides methods to propagate it to the party’s advantage.

Two more audios of Khan have since been released, with one allegedly featuring him discussing an intent to “buy” five and complete the “numbers” game, and the other about the PTI’s plans to “spoon-feed” their treason narrative to the public.

A meeting of the National Security Committee has already approved the formation of a high-level committee, under the leadership of Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, to investigate the matter. According to Sanaullah, the culprits behind the audio leaks have been identified and action is being taken against them.