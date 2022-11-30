Azam Nazeer Tarar Returns to Law Ministry

Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar returned to his post as law minister on Wednesday after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif rejected his resignation and urged him to continue his work.

The Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) senator had stepped down as the law minister last month, citing “personal reasons.” While he had not offered any additional clarity, speculation lingered over his abrupt resignation within days of the Asma Jahangir Conference—during which anti-Army slogans were raised by some participants—and the government’s decision to back Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial’s nominees for elevation to the Supreme Court without respecting the seniority principle.

In Tarar’s absence, Ayaz Sadiq—who is currently the minister for economic affairs—was given the additional charge of the law ministry.

According to Radio Pakistan, Tarar was welcomed back to his ministerial role by senior officials of the Ministry of Law and Justice.

On Tuesday night, a delegation of ministers visited Tarar on the orders of the prime minister and requested him to continue serving as law minister as his resignation would not be accepted. Comprising Sadiq, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, the delegation informed Tarar of the prime minister’s message and urged him to return to the federal cabinet.

According to sources, Tarar consulted with the legal fraternity and then agreed to rejoin the cabinet.