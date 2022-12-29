Balochistan Government Imposes Section 144 in Gwadar for a Month

The Balochistan government on Wednesday imposed Section 144 in Gwadar, banning any gatherings of five or more people and prohibiting the display of arms and ammunition for a month, after the death of a policeman during protests organized by the Haq Do Tehreek (HDT).

Police constable Yasir Saeed was martyred after protesters of the HDT fired on him, according to police in Balochistan, with Balochistan Home Minister Ziaullah Langove ordering the registration of a first information report (FIR) against HDT Chairman Maulana Hidayatur Rehman over the incident—though this has yet to materialize. Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Quddus Bizenjo has similarly sought a report into the incident and ordered the formation of a special team to arrest the suspects involved in the shooting.

Protesters of the HDT have been demonstrating in Gwadar for the past two months, with little headway in resolving their demands for a reduction in checkposts; easier border trade with Iran; and a halt to deep-sea fish trawling in the waters next to the port. On Monday, the protesters blocked the Coastal Highway after seven activists were arrested, triggering the current impasse that has seen a shutter-down strike across Gwadar for the past three days. Since Monday’s arrest, claim leaders of the HDT, a total of 80 people have been arrested.

Speaking with media, Balochistan government spokesperson Farah Azeem alleged that the arrested individuals had attempt to shut the Gwadar port and police had acted to dissuade them. She further claimed that the HDT’s attitude was “provocative” and it was not easy to find a conclusion satisfactory to all stakeholders in this environment.

On Wednesday, per local media, several protesters demonstrated outside the residence of the Gwadar deputy commissioner and other government offices, but were dispersed after police resorted to tear-gas shelling and aerial firing.

Condemning the police action, HDT leader Rehman stressed that the group had protested peacefully for two months and would continue to do so. However, he warned, “baton charge and tear gassing of peaceful protesters would not be tolerated” and demanded the government release all arrested protesters without any delay.