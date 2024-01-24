Bilawal Claims Nawaz Sharif’s ‘Politics of Revenge’ Harmful for Country

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) continued his verbal assault on Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) leader Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday, claiming the former prime minister’s “politics of revenge” will damage the country and its economy if he is voted into power.

Addressing a campaign rally in Chiniot, he noted Pakistan is experiencing its worst economic crisis due to the mismanagement of “old politicians” that he wishes to eliminate from the country. “Nawaz Sharif has not served the people in his three terms. What would he do for the fourth time?” he asked, claiming the PMLN only makes “false promises” that it never fulfills.

“Not one government provided a free healthcare institution for Chiniot, which the PPP aims to do within six months of coming to power. The ones wishing to compete with us wish to come to power the fourth time, but they should be asked what they did during three terms in power,” he said, adding the PPP is contesting polls to come to power, not make excuses. The PPP, he added, does not believe in political vendettas, in a seeming call for supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to support him.

Reiterating he only needed one opportunity to change the fate of the people, he said the PPP in government would benefit farmers, laborers, youngsters and the downtrodden.

He also reiterated his 10-point manifesto, including doubling the wages of people; providing free electricity of up to 300 units/month to the impoverished; constructing three million homes; and providing interest-free loans to the poor segments of society. Similarly, he reiterated that he wished to introduce Kissan and Mazdoor cards for farmers and laborers, respectively, claiming the funds for these would secured by ending subsidies for the elite.