Blinken, Bilawal Discuss Pakistan’s Economy, Regional Security Concerns

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Monday and discussed Pakistan’s economy and regional security concerns, particularly with reference to Afghanistan.

According to a statement issued by the Foreign Office, this was the fourth call between the two officials since Bhutto-Zardari assumed his responsibilities as foreign minister. It said both sides had expressed satisfaction at the current positive momentum in Pak-U.S. ties.

The foreign minister, read the statement, emphasized the value Pakistan placed on its longstanding and broad-based relationship with the U.S. and wished to further deepen their partnership. He noted that the two states had held six dialogues and exchanged a number of high-level visits over the past year, diversifying and solidifying the relationship.

Bhutto-Zardari, stated the Foreign Office, also underlined the priority attached to economic and trade relations and Pakistan’s particular interest in advancing cooperation on climate change and green energy. Thanking the U.S. for its support, he said the Standby Arrangement between Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) would help the country’s economy and emphasized Islamabad’s commitment to bringing about structural reforms to make its economy more competitive and attractive for business and foreign investment.

Both officials, read the statement, underlined the importance of constructive engagement between Pakistan and the United States for promoting peace, security and development in the region. They also discussed the regional security situation, including the threat from terrorism, and reaffirmed their desire to continue close cooperation for lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Bhutto-Zardari also noted the importance of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, especially from the perspective of developing countries and concerns regarding food security and inflation, and stressed the need for continued concerted efforts with a view to reviving the deal at the earliest. The initiative had allowed for Ukraine to export grain via the Black Sea but it ended last week after Russia warned it could no longer guarantee the safety of ships. Last week, the foreign minister—in a joint press conference with his Ukrainian counterpart—had noted it was “in the world’s interest” to restore the grain initiative.

Secretary Blinken, per the Foreign Office, stressed in the call that democratic principles and respect for the rule of law are central to the U.S.-Pakistan relationship and these values would continue to guide this partnership forward.