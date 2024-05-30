Bring May 9 Rioters to Justice for ‘Collective’ Good of Nation, Say Formation Commanders

The 83rd Formation Commanders’ Conference has reiterated the need for “planners, perpetrators, abettors and facilitators” of the May 9 riots to be brought to justice for the “collective good” of the country, adding failure to achieve this will hamper any attempts to bring about stability.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) after the conference at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, the forum stressed that “without swift and transparent dispensation of justice to the culprits [of May 9] and establishing the rule of law, stability in the country will ever remain hostage to the machinations of such elements.”

Chaired by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen. Asim Munir, the meeting—attended by Corps Commanders, Principal Staff Officers, and all Formation Commanders—also reiterated its criticism of fake news spread through social media. “The forum underscored that politically motivated and vested digital terrorism, unleashed by conspirators duly abetted by their foreign cohorts, against state institutions is clearly meant to try to induce despondency in the Pakistani nation, to sow discord among national institutions, especially the armed forces, and the people of Pakistan by peddling blatant lies, fake news, and propaganda,” it said. “However, the nation is fully cognizant of their ugly and ulterior motives and surely the designs of these nefarious forces will be comprehensively defeated,” it added.

According to the military’s media wing, the forum also resolved to continue supporting the government’s initiatives to achieve sustainable economic growth and curb illegal activities, including smuggling, hoarding, electricity theft, implementation of One Document Regime, dignified repatriation of illegal foreigners, and safeguarding of the national database, etc.

“The forum offered fateha and paid tribute to the supreme sacrifices of shuhadas, including officers and men of the armed forces, law enforcement agencies, and citizens of Pakistan who laid their lives for the country’s safety, security, and sovereignty,” it said. The meeting’s participants, it said, were briefed on the dynamics of the geostrategic environment, emerging challenges to national security, and the Army’s strategy to counter multi-domain threats. “The participants were also briefed on technological innovations to modernize the Army and optimize logistic support to field formations, in line with fast-evolving operational environment,” it added.

Appreciating the high-standard of training of formations and the “excellent performance” of officers and troops in counter-terrorism operations, the Army chief commended formations for their high morale and round-the-clock operational readiness. “The participants expressed their complete satisfaction with the steps being taken at the Army level for the training, administration, and welfare of serving and retired officers and troops,” it said, adding the forum also noted the significance of Youm-e-Takbir and its stabilizing impact on the region.

On Afghanistan, the meeting reiterated concerns over ongoing cross-border violations and terrorism orchestrated using Afghan soil, noting Pakistan’s enemies were using the neighboring nation to target security forces and innocent civilians inside Pakistan. “The forum acknowledged the priceless sacrifices of the people of newly merged districts in the war against terrorism and underscored the importance of uplifting [them] to decisively defeat terrorism,” it said, adding Balochistan’s socioeconomic development was also stressed to counter externally propagated narratives of exclusion, exploited by foreign-sponsored proxies to lead the region’s youth away from peace and progress.

The Formation Commanders’ Conference also reviewed the situation on the eastern border and a recent surge in extra-judicial murders in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Expressing complete solidarity with the Kashmiri people in their just struggle self-determination as per relevant UNSC Resolutions, it expressed concern over the treatment of minorities, especially Muslims, in India and “noted the growing fascism being perpetrated to achieve vested political ends.”

The forum also expressed complete solidarity with the people of Palestine and condemned ongoing human rights violations and war-crimes being perpetrated by Israel in Gaza. It supported the International Court of Justice’s decision to stop the Rafah operation and all other operations within Gaza.

The conference concluded, per the ISPR, by affirming the resolve to neutralize all threats to the security and stability of the country with the full backing of the proud nation.