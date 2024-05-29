Bus Accident in Balochistan’s Washuk Leaves 28 Dead

At least 28 people were killed and 22 others injured after a bus fell into a ravine in the Washuk area of Balochistan on Wednesday morning.

According to local officials, the bus was carrying 45-50 passengers at the time of the accident and was traveling from Turbat to Quetta. They said a tyre of the vehicle burst around 5 a.m., causing it to crash into a hill and plunge into a ravine. They said three women and three children were among the deceased.

Rescue officials said six passengers died on the spot, while nine of the injured were in critical condition. They warned the death toll could rise, adding four of the passengers were airlifted to Quetta via helicopter for admission into the trauma center.

In a statement, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his condolences over the incident and prayed for the departed souls. He also directed authorities concerned to provide all necessary assistance to the injured. Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti also offered his condolences over the loss of lives in the accident and prayed for the wounded. He issued instructions for officials to ensure the best medical facilities for the injured.

National Party President Abdul Malik Baloch, in a statement, lamented that over-speeding of buses and single-land roads had already claimed thousands of lives in Balochistan. Calling for the immediate need to construct two-way roads in Balochistan, he urged the government to make provisions for the project in the upcoming budget.