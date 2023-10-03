Bushra Bibi Claims Imran Khan May be Poisoned in Prison

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s wife, Bushra Bibi, on Monday approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to seek enhanced security for her husband at Adiala Jail after voicing fears he may be poisoned while incarcerated.

Filed by lawyer Latif Khosa on Bushra’s behalf, the petition claims there might be attempts to harm Khan’s life through food tampering, as he has not been allowed to avail home-cooked meals as per his entitled facilities under the prison manual. Noting high-profile convicts have been granted privileges such as home-cooked meals in the past, the petition claims a denial of the same to Khan constitutes a breach of articles 9 and 14 of the Constitution and is “inhumane.”

The former first lady’s petition urges the court to intervene and ensure the enforcement of court orders requiring the provision of all entitled facilities to Khan during his incarceration. It has further requested the court to instruct the relevant medical officer to ensure the food provided to Khan is free of tampering. The petition has also asked the court to direct relevant authorities to grant Khan the privilege of exercising and taking walks while incarcerated.

The PTI chief was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment and a fine of Rs. 100,000 on Aug. 5 after being found guilty of “corrupt practices” by a trial court. As a consequence of his conviction, he has also been barred from holding any public office for five years. Last month, the IHC suspended Khan’s sentence, but retained his conviction, allowing him to secure bail. However, before he could be freed, he was arrested in the cipher case, and has been on judicial remand since.

Initially housed at Attock Jail, Khan was shifted to Adiala Jail last week on a plea filed by the PTI. The party has since alleged he is being “mistreated” at the Rawalpindi prison and attempted to backtrack on its previous demands for his transfer.