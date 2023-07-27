Cabinet Approves Legislation to Facilitate Foreign Investment through SIFC

With less than a month remaining in its tenure, the federal cabinet on Wednesday approved several policies, including proposed legislation to enable the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SFIC) to attract foreign investments and two cybersecurity bills.

Addressing the meeting, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the government was implementing a “whole of government” policy to promote foreign direct investment. According to a statement, the Prime Minister’s Office said proposed amendments to the investment board law were aimed at designating the SFIC’s basic structure, working procedures, and cooperation mechanisms with various ministries and provincial governments.

The cabinet also approved the E-Safety Bill 2023 and the Personal Data Protection Bill 2023 on the recommendation of the Ministry of Information Technology to protect user data and prevent illegal use of information systems. The E-Safety Bill 2023 aims to regulate digital media platforms, with penalties for any violations. Under it, web-based channels and online news websites would be regulated through a dedicated regulatory body, which would be empowered to impose penalties if any content is broadcast or published that maligns someone.

The Personal Data Protection Bill 2023, meanwhile, aims to govern the collection, processing, use, and disclosure of personal data and establish and make provisions for offenses relating to the violation of the right to data privacy of individuals by collecting, obtaining, or processing of personal data by any means. Under the proposed bill, personal data would only be collected, processed and disclosed as necessary, and in compliance with the provisions of the approved law. It also calls for the formation of a National Commission for Personal Data Protection.

The cabinet also approved the National Adaptation Plan 2023 on the recommendation of the Ministry of Climate Change. The proposed plan aims to protect vulnerable communities from the adverse effects of climate change. On the recommendation of the Ministry of Climate Change, the cabinet also approved referring the Islamabad Nature Conservation and Wildlife Management Act, 2023 to the Cabinet Committee on Legislative Cases (CCLC) for the protection of wildlife in Islamabad.

Additionally, the cabinet, on the recommendation of the Ministry of Anti-Narcotics, established a ministerial committee under the chairmanship of Defense Minister Khawaja Asif to finalize the contents of the National Cannabis Policy. The committee has been tasked with presenting its recommendation in the next cabinet meeting.

The federal cabinet also approved the reorganization of accountability courts on the recommendation of the Ministry of Law and Justice, with plans to turn 11 accountability courts into seven banking courts, two intellectual tribunals, a special court central, and a special court in Balochistan.

Further, approval was granted for the reorganization of the board of directors of Sui Northern Gas Pipeline, as well as the appointment of members of the selection committee of the Islamabad Healthcare Regulatory Authority.

The cabinet also approved the inclusion and removal of names from the Exit Control List (ECL) on the recommendation of the interior minister. It also assented to the decisions taken in the meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee on July 24; the cabinet committee on legislative cases on July 6, 7, 21, and July 25; and the cabinet committees on privatization, and inter-governmental transactions on July 10.