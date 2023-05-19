Caretaker Punjab Government Briefs ECP on May 9 Riots

The Punjab caretaker government on Thursday held a meeting with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), briefing the electoral watchdog on the May 9 riots as well as sharing “evidence” of conversations between the leadership of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the rioters.

During the meeting, the Punjab government’s team was led by caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, while the ECP was represented by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja and his team. According to a statement issued by the provincial government, the participants of the meeting offered condemnations of the May 9 riots “in the strongest possible terms.” It said the ECP had been informed that geo-fencing had helped establish contacts between the PTI leadership at Zaman Park and the rioters who targeted military installations and buildings, including the Lahore Corps Commander’s house. It emphasized that initial estimates had determined damages of Rs. 600 million through the riots staged “for political aims.”

Expressing solidarity with the Pakistan Army, the caretaker government informed the CEC that there was “solid evidence” of a political party’s complicity in the “terrorism” of May 9. It also shared pictures, videos and messages as “proof” of the PTI’s role in the incidents and informed the ECP team that attacks on military installations were carried out under a “planned strategy.” It also alleged that a “political party”—the PTI—had “terrorized” the entire populace of Pakistan on May 9.

During his briefing to the ECP team, Punjab Inspector General of Police Usman Anwar said 256 violent incidents had taken place over three days following the arrest of Imran Khan. He said 108 vehicles of police and other institutions were damaged or torched, adding 23 buildings including military installations were vandalized or ransacked. He said five people had been killed in the riots, while 127 police officials and soldiers, and 15 citizens had been injured.

Appreciating the briefing, the CEC said the ECP would ensure that general elections were held in a free and fair manner. Dispelling the impression that the ECP was supporting the ruling coalition, Raja said the electoral watchdog was neither affiliated with any political party, nor did it have any political motives. “We always make decisions on merit,” he said, adding that the ECP would review the security situation ahead of general elections scheduled for later this year.

“The Election Commission will provide all possible assistance to the caretaker government to hold free and fair elections in the province,” he said, adding that the ECP was “satisfied” with the performance of the caretaker government in Punjab.