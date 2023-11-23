Caretakers Aim to Expel 1 Million Undocumented Migrants by January 2024

Caretaker Balochistan Information Minister Jan Achakzai on Wednesday said the government aims to expel up to 1 million illegally residing foreigners from Pakistan by January 2024, as he confirmed that the second phase of a crackdown against undocumented migrants was already underway.

Over 340,000 illegal migrants, mostly Afghans, have voluntarily left or been deported from Pakistan since the government announced its policy to deport undocumented migrants in October. Addressing a press conference in Quetta, Achakzai said at least 2,000 illegal migrants had been expelled from Pakistan in the second phase already. All government agencies were involved in the ongoing crackdown on illegal migrants, he said. “Those under any delusion that they will dodge the crackdown live in a fool’s paradise,” he added.

In the second phase, the minister explained, law enforcers would arrest all illegal foreigners staying in the country, including Afghan refugees. “The government has now launched a ‘stop and search policy’ under which police and other law-enforcement agencies will stop and check the national identity card of any suspected person,” he said, adding all relevant institutions and agencies were coordinating with each other.

Claiming attempts to create unrest over the issue had been “foiled” by the government, he said around one million Afghan refugees had registered with the UNHCR in Quetta and were provided Proof of Residence cards. He alleged 200,000 fake cards were issued in Balochistan, which have been blocked by NADRA.

According to the caretaker, the repatriation of unregistered Afghans via the Chaman border crossing is ongoing, but the process has slowed as voluntary exits have declined.

The government has claimed it is expelling undocumented migrants to ensure the security of Pakistanis, alleging of 24 suicide attacks recorded in Pakistan thus far this year, 14 had the involvement of Afghan nationals. Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar has also indicated that the policy is a result of the Afghan Taliban’s refusal to act against Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants who use Afghan soil to stage attacks on Pakistani soil.

The measure has, however, attracted controversy, with the U.N. and various Western states urging Pakistan to allow refugees to continue living in the country without any pressure. A group of Pakistani citizens has also filed a petition in the Supreme Court, seeking a halt to the deportations.