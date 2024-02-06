Home Latest News CEC Thanks Foreign Observers for Supporting Efforts of Free, Fair Polls

Meeting visiting delegation ahead of Feb. 8 polls, ECP chief notes electoral body has adopted open-door policy for international observers

by Staff Report
File photo of ECP CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja on Monday met with a delegation of the Commonwealth Observers Group ahead of the Feb. 8 elections and informed them of the overall preparations for the polls, as well as the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)’s efforts to ensure free, fair, and transparent polls.

According to a statement, the CEC thanked the visitors for their presence in Pakistan to monitor the upcoming elections. He said the ECP had adopted an open-door policy for international observers, adding accreditation cards were issued for more than a hundred international observers in a bid to ensure transparency in the electoral process.

Apart from the CEC, ECP members, the ECP secretary and other senior officers also attended the meeting.

The Commonwealth Secretariat has sent a 15-member observer group along with a nine-member support team to Pakistan for the Feb. 8 polls. Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, the former president of Nigeria, is leading the delegation.

During the meeting, per the statement, Jonathan commended Pakistan’s commitment to holding peaceful and successful elections. He also appreciated the ECP’s thorough preparations and extended gratitude for facilitating the group’s visit to the country.

