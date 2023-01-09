Chaudhry Shujaat Claims No Threat of Punjab Assembly Dissolution

Pakistan Muslim League (Quaid) President Shujaat Hussain on Sunday claimed the Punjab Assembly will not be dissolved, nor will elections happen before the expiration of the constitutional term of Parliament.

In a meeting with a Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazl) delegation led by Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, he urged all political leaders to work together to address the problems facing Pakistan. The issue of inflation, he stressed, should be of topmost priority for the incumbent leadership. “The leadership should address the collective issues faced by the masses instead of promoting their political slogans,” he said, stressing on the need to curtail the consumer price of wheat flour. “It is the responsibility of all the provincial governments to take action over the increase in the prices of things,” he added.

According to a statement issued by the PMLQ, Haider inquired about Shujaat’s health during their meeting and extended the best wishes of JUIF chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman. It said the politicians had discussed various matters of mutual interest, including the political situation in the country.

Haideri, per the statement, criticized Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, blaming him for promoting a culture of abuse. “Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain is the name of tolerance and couth in politics,” he said in praise of the PMLQ president.

In seeming confirmation of Shujaat’s claims of there being no threat of the Punjab Assembly’s dissolution, the PTI on Sunday backtracked on its commitment to conduct a vote of confidence for Chief Minister Parvez Elahi before Jan. 11. According to the agenda of the 42nd session of the Punjab Assembly for Monday (today), no vote—as directed by Governor Balighur Rehman—is slated before Wednesday. However, five bills would be introduced, and the opposition parties have vowed a “show of strength” during the proceedings.