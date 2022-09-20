China Ready to Provide Technical Support for Flood Relief: Defense Minister

China is willing to provide technical assistance for ongoing flood relief efforts in Pakistan, Chinese Defense Minister General Wei Fenghe told Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday.

According to a statement issued by the military’s media wing, Gen. Bajwa called on Gen. Wei as part of a two-day official visit to China. It said the Chinese defense minister had conveyed his grief over the devastation caused by ongoing floods across Pakistan and offered sincere condolences to the families of the victims. He also appreciated the Pakistan Army’s rescue and relief efforts in flood-affected areas.

During their meeting, per the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the two officials discussed matters related to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and agreed that the Belt and Road Initiative is aimed at bringing “more benefits and prosperity to the people of both countries.”

Terming cooperation between the Pakistani and Chinese militaries an “important pillar” of bilateral relations, Gen. Wei stressed that China greatly values its time-tested relations with Pakistan and its Army and looks forward to further expanding this cooperation. He also thanked the Army chief for the special measures taken for the provision of safe and secure environment of CPEC projects in Pakistan and the country’s efforts toward regional stability.

Expressing satisfaction over progress on CPEC, he hoped for timely completion of the project and stressed that China and Pakistan would always be the most reliable friends and brothers, regardless of the global situation, read a statement from China’s State Council. It said Gen. Wei had also called for both countries to continue enhancing their capabilities to jointly address various risks and challenges.

The Army chief, according to the ISPR, thanked the defense minister for his sentiments and China’s continued support to Pakistan. He said Pakistan firmly adhered to the one-China policy and hoped the two militaries would continue to enhance their cooperation through joint exercises and training, as well as other fields.