Chinese, Pakistan Armies to Safeguard Collective Interests: Gen. Munir

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen. Asim Munir on Wednesday described China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and the Pakistan Army as “brothers in arms,” adding their relationship will continue to contribute toward safeguarding their collective interests.

“The Pakistan-China relationship is unique and robust, having proven its resilience in the face of all challenges,” he told a gathering at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi marking the 96th anniversary of the founding of the PLA. The Army chief was attending the event as the chief guest.

Congratulating the PLA on its anniversary, Gen. Munir lauded the PLA’s role in China’s defense, security and nation-building. He also highlighted various facets of the deep-rooted ties between the two states, militaries and the people, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Chinese embassy Chargé d’Affaires Pang Chunxue; Defense Attaché Maj. Gen. Wang Zhong, and various officials and officers from tri-services of Pakistan attended the event.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chinese chargé d’affaires thanked the Army chief for hosting the event for the 96th anniversary of the founding of the PLA. “This all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between China and Pakistan has stood the test of time and change of international landscapes,” she said.

“China and Pakistan have just jointly celebrated the 10th anniversary of the launch of CPEC and in the past months, COAS and other military leaders paid successful visits to China, which has strongly promoted the relationship between the two militaries,” she added.

Last week, Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng visited Islamabad for a three-day official visit to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Describing the project as an important project of the Belt and Road Initiative, he said it had changed the lives of the people of Pakistan. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, meanwhile, touted the “second phase” of CPEC, claiming it would help promote investment, progress and prosperity not only for Pakistan but also for the entire region.