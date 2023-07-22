CJP Accepts Government Plea to Withdraw Curative Review against Justice Isa

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial on Friday issued a verdict approving the federal government’s petition for the withdrawal of a curative review filed by the previous Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led government against Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

The verdict, which had been reserved in April, states that the CJP has disposed of the curative review on the basis of its withdrawal. Earlier this year, the ruling coalition had formally requested the apex court to withdraw the curative review petition filed against Justice Isa after a majority judgment in 2021 had overturned a 2020 ruling ordering an investigation into the properties of Justice Isa’s wife and children by tax authorities.

The curative review, filed by the former PTI government, had argued that the majority judgement should be overturned for allegedly being unjust. It was moved on behalf of President Arif Alvi, former prime minister Imran Khan, former law minister Farogh Naseem and the law secretary.

“The instant civil miscellaneous applications filed by the appellants are accordingly allowed and their curative review petitions are dismissed as withdrawn,” read Friday’s ruling, noting 18 applications had been submitted for the withdrawal of the previous government’s curative petition. It noted that the government had cited judgements to plead that a second review was barred by law and that the court alone was empowered, if so inclined, to re-visit, review or set aside any of its previous judgements. In this regard, read the order, the curative review petition filed by the previous government was not maintainable.

Regardless, the verdict noted, appellants retain the unconditional right to withdraw their curative review petitions filed against the subject judgement.

Announcing the ruling coalition’s decision to withdraw the curative review, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had said it was based on ill will to “harass and intimidate” Justice Isa at the behest of former prime minister Imran Khan.