COAS Defends Ongoing Drive to Expel Illegal Foreigners from Pakistan

Pakistan Army chief Gen. Asim Munir on Thursday defended the government’s ongoing drive to repatriate undocumented migrants, stressing that illegal foreigners “were seriously affecting Pakistan’s security and economy.”

Addressing the participants of the First National Workshop Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa during a visit to Peshawar, he said the repatriation policy was devised in the interest of Pakistan. “Illegal foreigners are being repatriated to their countries in a humane and dignified manner as per the established norms,” he added.

The incumbent caretaker government on Oct. 3 announced a month’s deadline for undocumented migrants to either leave the country voluntarily or risk forcible deportation. In the two months since, over 250,000 illegally residing foreigners, primarily Afghans, have left the country, with the Foreign Office claiming the vast majority have left voluntarily and only a small percentage comprises the deportees. However, rights activists have raised concerns over the policy, noting many of the illegal foreigners have resided in Pakistan for decades and should not be forced to return to a country they barely remember. Additionally, a petition before the Supreme Court has sought citizenship for children born to Afghan migrants and refugees.

In his speech, the Army chief emphasized the link between the prosperity of Pakistan and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Gen. Munir emphasized that nefarious designs of forces inimical to the peace and stability of Pakistan were being foiled through a synergetic and comprehensive strategy.

“The resolute support of people of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa to security forces has resulted in stability in the province and materialization of progress on projects of socio-economic development,” he added, while highlighting the importance of economic growth and development in the merged districts of the erstwhile tribal areas.

Earlier, the Peshawar Corps Commanders received the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) upon his arrival to the KP capital. The military’s media wing he was given a detailed briefing on the overall security situation, ongoing counter-terrorism operations, repatriation of illegal foreigners and socio-economic developments in the newly merged districts.

The ISPR said the Army chief had interacted with the officers and soldiers who have displayed gallant actions during various counter terrorism operations. Lauding their heroic and exemplary feats, he said: “Nation takes pride and acknowledges the accomplishments of its armed forces. Pakistan is destined to succeed and Pakistan Army will continue to undertake its selfless and sacred duty of safeguarding every inch of the motherland till last drop of blood.”