Confusion in Punjab Government over PTI’s Long March

The Punjab government on Wednesday appeared conflicted over its role in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s as-yet-unscheduled long march on Islamabad, with Home Minister Hashim Dogar claiming it will not become a part of the political issue, even as Chief Minister Parvez Elahi maintains authorities will act as per Imran Khan’s desires.

“If Imran Khan announces a long march then the Punjab government will not become part of it,” Dogar told Urdu News from Lahore. “We will not facilitate the participants of the long march but security will be provided,” he said, adding that the provincial government would not use its state machinery for any political issue.

However, the home minister’s remarks stand in direct contrast to those of Chief Minister Parvez Elahi, who told journalists in London that he would act strictly in accordance with the desires of PTI chief Imran Khan. “One person’s mental fortitude is wrong,” he said, referring to Dogar’s statement. He also criticized Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah’s warnings of not allowing the PTI to enter Islamabad by claiming the PMLN leader would not have any place to “hide” if Khan commenced his march.

The PTI has governments in Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir, and they would converge on the federal capital on Khan’s orders, he added.

The question on the Punjab government’s alleged role in the long march arose after Khan directed his party’s office holders to ensure that each local leader brought thousands of workers with them to Islamabad, with a special focus on Punjab. According to local media, the PTI chief warned his party leaders that anyone who failed to ensure the requisite number of participants would be penalized.

Separately, the ruling coalition at the center issued a statement warning the Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa governments from becoming a “tool” of “traitor” Khan in spreading chaos in Pakistan through his long march.