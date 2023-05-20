Deadlock between Imran Khan, Punjab Government over Zaman Park Search

Following deadlock between the Punjab government and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan over a search of his Zaman Park residence in Lahore to locate “terrorists,” the provincial authorities have warned they will devise their “own ways” to apprehend people involved in arson and rioting on May 9.

On Friday, two days after the Punjab government barricaded all entries and exits to Zaman Park after claiming it had information about the presence of “30-40 terrorists” hiding in the area, a team comprising Lahore Commissioner Mohammad Ali Randhawa, SSP (Operations) Sohaib Ashraf and Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider visited Khan’s residence and sought permission to search his home. However, their meeting failed to achieve any results, with Khan refusing to grant permission to search his home unless it was conducted as per guidelines set by the Lahore High Court: one person from each side.

In various media appearances subsequently, caretaker Punjab Information Minister Aamir Mir claimed the visit had been solely aimed at devising SOPs to carry out a search operation. He said the two sides had failed to achieve consensus, adding the government had provided Khan with a list of 2,200 alleged PTI rioters that were wanted by Punjab police for their role in attacks on military installations, including the Lahore Corps Commanders’ house, on May 9. Among the names provided to Khan, said Mir, were PTI Senator Azam Swati, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Hassan Niazi, Zubair Niazi, Hammad Azhar, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain and Asad Umar. Curiously, of the names shared by Mir, several are currently in the custody of Islamabad Police, including Qureshi and Umar.

Maintaining that the team had provided Khan with evidence proving the complicity of the wanted individuals, Mir said this included geo-fencing and call detail records of anyone whose location was detected at Zaman Park. He said the PTI chief had also been informed that some suspects arrested over the May 9 had confessed that they had planned an attack on the Gujranwala Corps Commanders’ house.

With no agreement in place, he warned, the Punjab government would devise its “own ways” to complete its search and apprehend any wanted individuals.

The caretaker Punjab government has, meanwhile, formed 10 joint investigation teams (JITs) to probe all cases registered against May 9 rioters under antiterrorism and similar charges. The JITs, per a notification, have been tasked with conducting and finalizing investigations into the cases registered at police stations across the city.

‘No terrorists’

Addressing a press conference after his meeting with the government team, the PTI chief clarified that the people police were searching for were “wanted” in connection with the May 9 riots, but were not “terrorists.” Maintaining the PTI was a “peaceful” party, he claimed it would help police nab anyone whose names were provided to it. He further said the government team had provided the names of eight PTI leaders, adding he would himself present them to police if provided with concrete evidence of their involvement in the May 9 riots.

“The entire PTI is on the wanted list now,” he lamented, reiterating that over 7,500 party workers had been detained nationwide already. “The party is still ready to help police catch them,” he said, reiterating that “no PTI workers” were involved in the arson and vandalism of last week. Lashing out at authorities, he claimed the PTI was being victimized to “crush” it. He also reiterated that attempts were underway to pit the PTI against the Army under a “well-planned” conspiracy.

To a question, Khan said PTI workers could not be tried in military courts because the law validating them had lapsed in 2019 and no military installation had been attacked—“just an old building,” in an apparent reference to the Lahore Corps Commanders’ house. To another question on his failure to explicitly condemn the May 9 violence, he maintained he had been condemning it from the minute he learned of it. “I condemned it right in front of the chief justice of Pakistan when I was told about it and I still do with a belief that our workers are not trained like that,” he said, while reiterating his demand for an independent inquiry to identify the people involved in the attack on the Corps Commanders’ house.

Explaining his discussions with the Punjab government team, he said they had wanted him to get his house completely vacated for a thorough search, which he did not allow. “I am ready to allow house search, but only on the lines Lahore High Court ruled: nominate one person from each side, accompanied by a female, and search the house,” he said, claiming the government could “plant” evidence and accused if it were allowed free rein.

To another question, the PTI chief denied any attempts at dialogue between the government and the PTI, as directed by various courts. “The PTI has never refused dialogue as long as it is constructive and constitutional. But, right now no such thing is happening,” he said.