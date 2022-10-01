Defense Minister Claims Audio Leaks Establish ‘Ideal’ Article 6 Case

The latest audio leaks of conversations between then-prime minister Imran Khan and senior officials of his government have established the basis for an “ideal” Article 6 (high treason) case against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif claimed on Friday.

Addressing journalists after a meeting with Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) leader Nawaz Sharif in London, he said the leaked audio clips had exposed Khan’s entire narrative in his own words. “He should listen to [audios] himself and have some shame over how he has put Pakistan’s integrity at stake in his lust for power,” he said, adding that the ousted prime minister’s actions were an “ideal case” for the application of Article 6 (high treason) of the Constitution.

Referring to remarks by Bashir Memon, former director-general of the Federal Investigation Agency, he recalled that Khan had wished to register a concocted treason against him but had faced resistance. “Now, a case is liable on him, as he’s confessing everything himself,” he added.

Criticizing Khan for continuously speaking against the U.S. in public rallies while asking his cabinet members to refrain from naming the country in private conversations, he said Pakistan’s politicians and military dictators had made many mistakes over the country’s 75-year history, but the forgery and alleged fraud perpetrated by Khan were unprecedented. “In order to cling to power, Khan had put Pakistan’s national security at risk,” he stressed.

“In today’s audio he’s saying do not take America’s name but at the same time is talking against it. I cannot even imagine that a political worker can be this shameful,” he said, slamming the ousted prime minister further for “underestimating” the intelligence of the Pakistani people. Referring to Khan’s insistence on using the word “letter,” rather than “transcript,” to describe the cipher sent by then-ambassador to the U.S. Asad Majeed because “people don’t understand the difference,” Asif said anyone who underestimated the nation’s wisdom paid the price for it.

Thus far, two audio leaks of Khan’s discussions about the diplomatic cipher have leaked online. In the first, Khan and his principal secretary, Azam Khan, can be heard discussing how to bring the cipher “on record” and including their own “analysis” on it through a meeting with then-foreign secretary Sohail Mahmood and then-foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi. In the second, Khan can allegedly be heard talking with Qureshi; Azam; and then-planning minister Asad Umar, directing them against identifying the U.S. and maintaining that he used the word “letter” to describe the “transcript” because people wouldn’t understand the difference.