Defense Ministry Rejects Validity of Unauthorized Ex-Servicemen Bodies

Pakistan’s Ministry of Defense on Friday rejected the validity of some ex-servicemen organizations, saying they were “masquerading” as representatives of the armed forces “illegally,” and faced legal action if they did not stop voicing such claims.

“This office does not recognize or endorse the activities of certain associations of persons masquerading as (or claiming to be) ex-servicemen societies i.e, inter alia, Pakistan Ex-Servicemen Society (PESS) and Veterans of Pakistan (VoP) soliciting support and funds for charitable purposes, flood relief, public works or propagation of unwarranted ideas,” read the statement issued by the ministry’s Office of Assistant Director Media.

Emphasizing that these organizations were “neither recognized nor authorized, on behalf of the armed forces, to indulge in such activities,” it said “ex-servicemen societies” were “illegally claiming association with the armed forces or the instrumentalities.”

According to the statement, the Ministry of Defense has “comprehensive policy/guidelines” for the functioning of ex-servicemen societies. “Same is available with Ministry of Defense, Government of Pakistan Office, for future consultation/guidance,” it said, warning that any organization or individual that did not comply with the policy guidelines would have to face “penal consequences.”

The statement has been issued by the ministry instead of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), which normally issues statements on behalf of Joint Staff Headquarters, GHQ and other services headquarters.

PESS is headed by Lt. Gen. (retd.) Amjad Shoaib, who is also commonly featured as a military analyst on local media. The body claims to look after the welfare of retired servicemen.

The VoP, meanwhile, is led by Lt. Gen. (retd.) Ali Kuli Khan and has been fairly clear about its desires for a political role in Pakistan. A potential reason for the sidelining of the groups might be their vocal claims of the military supporting the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, which stands in contrast to the Pakistan Army’s stated intent of remaining neutral in its dealings with the country’s political forces.