ECP Dismisses Plea to Remove Interim Minister Fawad Hasan Fawad

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday rejected a petition seeking the removal of Fawad Hasan Fawad as the caretaker privatization minister, ruling that he cannot influence the polls process in this role.

Filed by advocate Syed Azizuddin Kakakhel in September, the petition had requested the ECP to remove “biased ministers” from the interim government ahead of general polls due on Feb. 8, 2024. In addition to Fawad, he had also sought the removal of Adviser to the P.M. on Establishment Ahad Cheema, who the ECP agreed should be removed, as he had also served as a member of the federal cabinet in the previous cabinet. For Fawad, however, the ECP said the petition appeared to be motivated by a personal grudge.

The ECP noted that Fawad had served in important positions in the past, but was not part of the previous government. He had served as principal secretary to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif prior to the 2018 general elections. Subsequently, he had faced NAB investigation for several years in an alleged white-collar crime case but was acquitted of all charges.

Interim Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar inducted Fawad into the caretaker cabinet on Sept. 12.