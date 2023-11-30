ECP Dismisses Speculation over Further Delay in General Elections

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday dismissed widespread speculation over the conduct of the upcoming general elections, warning it can initiate legal action against those spreading misleading information about a further delay to the polls schedule for Feb. 8, 2024.

The ECP, earlier this month, announced the date for general elections on directions of the Supreme Court, with the apex court issuing an order stating this was now “written in stone” and warning media against spreading negative perceptions about their conduct. Despite this, rumors have persisted that the tenure of the caretaker government would be extended, with the speculation ramping up in recent days.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the ECP dubbed such reports as “baseless and misleading,” adding that a report claiming the voters’ lists were delayed was “completely false.” They said the ECP has decided to approach the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) to initiate legal action against those “spreading misleading news.” In this regard, read the statement, the electoral watchdog has sought transcripts and recordings of all reports broadcast on various channels claiming a further delay to the polls.

Separately, the ECP announced that the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) was printing final voters’ lists. “The distribution of the list has also begun in several districts,” it added.

Also on Wednesday, the ECP received two petitions seeking a delay to the polls due to security issues and expected inclement weather in February, especially in regions of Balochistan and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. In one petition, filed by a general councilor from Kech district, Meena Majeed, it was alleged that Balochistan has heightened security concerns amidst resurgent terrorism, which could impact the conduct of free and fair polls.

The petitioner has urged the ECP to postpone polling in Kech and announce a “suitable” schedule for the election that would enable the public to exercise its constitutional right of casting their votes.

A second petition, filed by Toor Gul Khan Jogezai of district Kila Saifullah Khan has raised concerns over heavy snowfall in several districts of Balochistan during winter months, claiming this would hamper the conduct of elections. It has called for a delay to the polls until a “suitable” time when a maximum number of citizens could participate in free and fair elections.