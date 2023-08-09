ECP Disqualifies Imran Khan for Five Years over Toshakhana Conviction

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday disqualified Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan from contesting elections for the next five years under Article 63(1)(h) of the Constitution following his conviction in the Toshakhana case last week.

In a notification, the electoral watchdog said the PTI chief stood disqualified after being found guilty of “corrupt practices” under Section 167 of the Elections Act, 2017 and subsequent sentencing of three years in prison. “As a consequence, Mr. Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi has become disqualified under Article 63(1)(h) of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan read with Section 232 of the Elections Act, 2017,” read the notification, adding that the former prime minister had also been de-notified as the “returned candidate” from NA-45 (Kurram-l).

Khan was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment and a fine of Rs. 100,000 by an Additional District and Sessions Court in Islamabad on Aug. 5 after being convicted of failing to disclose proceeds from the sale of gifts he secured from the Toshakhana as prime minister. Following his conviction, the PTI chief was arrested from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore and is currently imprisoned in Attock Jail. The PTI has challenged the verdict before both the Islamabad High Court and the Supreme Court.

PTI rejects

In a statement issued after the ECP disqualified Khan, the PTI rejected its notification and vowed it would challenge the decision in court. A party spokesperson claimed the ECP lacked the mandate to disqualify any politician and accused the electoral body of issuing a “politically motivated” notification in haste. They further alleged that the decision was part of a “minus one” formula to oust Khan from politics and sideline the PTI.

Reiterating allegations against the ECP—earlier voiced by Khan, who is facing a contempt case over the remarks—the spokesperson accused the body of “facilitating” constitutional violations by delaying elections in Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. The party also reiterated its demands for the Supreme Judicial Council to hear a reference against the chief election commissioner.