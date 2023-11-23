ECP Grants PTI 20 Days to Hold Intra-Party Elections

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday directed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to conduct fresh intra-party polls within 20 days, as it ruled that the party’s previous elections were not transparent.

Issuing a verdict that had reserved on Sept. 13, the electoral body warned the PTI that it risks losing its election symbol of a ‘bat’ if it fails to comply with the directions. Describing the party’s previous polls as “objectionable and controversial,” it said their results cannot be accepted. Once the polls have been conducted, read the ruling, the PTI must submit a report on them to the ECP within 7 days.

“If the PTI fails to hold elections within 20 days then it will have to face severe consequences. In case of failure to hold [intra-party] elections, the [PTI] will not be eligible to secure an election symbol,” read he ruling.

The ECP had, in August, given a “final warning” to the PTI to hold intra-party polls or risk being declared ineligible to obtain an election symbol. In its order, the ECP had noted the PTI’s polls were due on June 13, 2021 under the party’s constitution, but it had been granted a year’s extension. The PTI had argued that it had already conducted intra-party elections before amending its constitution, however, the ECP had maintained that the constitution was amended on June 8, 2022 and intra-party polls conducted on June 10, 2022. The PTI had then countered that it had reversed the amendments to its constitution.

Speaking to media after the verdict’s announcement, PTI lawyer Gohar Khan said he was “disappointed” with the ruling. “Election Commission did not fulfill the requirements of justice,” he claimed, alleging the ECP had delayed announcing the verdict for a “special purpose.” Vowing that the bat symbol would remain with the PTI, he said the party would challenge this order on an appropriate forum.

The verdict could prove problematic for the PTI, as following the May 9 riots, a majority of its second-tier leadership is either in hiding or has left the party. The party’s top leadership—Chairman Imran Khan, Vice-Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, President Parvez Elahi—are all currently incarcerated. According to Gohar, Khan is not barred from contesting the intra-party elections. He added that the PTI chief would not only contest the polls, but also emerge victorious and remain the party’s leader.