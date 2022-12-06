ECP Initiates Process to Remove Imran Khan as PTI Chairman

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday initiated the process to remove Imran Khan as chief of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) following his disqualification in the Toshakhana reference, fixing the case for hearing on Dec. 13.

According to local media, citing sources within the ECP, the electoral body has already issued a notice to the PTI chief. This has been confirmed by sources within the PTI, who maintain that the case has no legal standing as there is no bar on convicts becoming office-bearers of political parties.

In October, the ECP disqualified Khan in the Toshakhana reference under Article 63 (1)(p) for making “false statements and an incorrect declaration.” In its written order, the electoral body said the respondent had “intentionally and deliberately” violated Sections 137, 167 and 173 of the Elections Act 2017 by submitting an incorrect declaration in his statement of assets and liabilities for 2020-21. As a consequence, the ECP had said that “legal proceedings” would be initiated against Khan under Section 190(2) of the Elections Act 2017.

The PTI, however, says the case is unmerited and has vowed to seek an explanation from Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja. Earlier, Section 5(1) of the defunct Political Parties Order 2002 had granted every citizen the right to form or be a member of a political party so long as they had not been disqualified under Article 63 of the Constitution or under any other law. While the Elections Act 2017 had not retained the provision, a three-member bench of the Supreme Court in February 2018 had ruled that any person disqualified under Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution could not head a political party.

That ruling had paved the way for the removal of Nawaz Sharif as the head of the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) following his disqualification by the Supreme Court under Article 62(1)(f).