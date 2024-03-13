ECP Issues Notice to KP C.M. Gandapur over Petition Seeking his Disqualification

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday sent a notice to Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur over a petition calling for his disqualification for allegedly misleading authorities about his ownership of parcel of land.

Filed with the electoral body by Muhammad Kafeel, the petition argues that 735 kanals of land in Dera Ismail Khan was “temporarily” transferred in the name of Gandapur though the “true” owner was Asif Khan. Referring to the undertaking given by Gandapur, the petitioner said the CM had presented himself as the ostensible owner of the land, even though he was supposed to return it on demand to Khan.

Citing liabilities forms furnished for the year 2020 and duly published, the petitioner argued that Gandapur had shown he purchased a Toyota Land Cruiser from the funds he received from the sale of the land. He argued that Gandapur’s wrong declaration rendered him unqualified to hold the office of member of the provincial assembly.

A two-member bench comprising Sindh Member Nisar Ahmad Durrani and Balochistan Member Shah Muhammad Jatoi heard the plea. The bench adjourned the case until March 26, stating in a two-page short order issued after the hearing that it was issuing a notice to the newly-appointed KP chief minister. “We have heard preliminary arguments which need consideration on merits,” it read. “Office to issue notice to respondent No. 5 (Ali Amin Gandapur) for the date fixed through District Election Commissioner concerned. The service report of DEC shall reach to this office before the date fixed. Case to come up on 26.03.2024,” it added.

Gandapur was elected to the KP Assembly from PK-113, Dera Ismail Khan, and is currently the KP president of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. He was elected chief minister of the province after being nominated by party founder Imran Khan, who is currently incarcerated at Adiala Jail.