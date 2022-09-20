ECP May Delay KP By-polls if Code of Conduct Violations Persist

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday directed the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government against utilizing state resources during the ongoing campaign for by-elections on 4 National Assembly seats, warning it can postpone the polls if authorities do not abide by the code of conduct.

In a meeting chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, the ECP examined ongoing violations of the code of conduct by KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and his cabinet members, who have been campaigning for PTI Chairman Imran Khan in four constituencies—Peshawar, Charsadda, Mardan, Kurram—where he is the sole candidate for the party.

Emphasizing that the commission would have no choice but to delay polls, scheduled for Oct. 16, if the provincial government does not comply with the code of conduct, the meeting decided to conduct a formal hearing into the matter and directed for the issuance of necessary notices to achieve this.

Last week, ECP took notice of violations by KP C.M. Mahmood Khan, with a spokesman saying government machinery and helicopters were being used freely in pre-poll rallies against the code of conduct. In addition to issuing a notice to the chief minister, the ECP also issued a notice to the PTI chairman, as the candidate, over the violations in his campaign rallies.

Earlier, the ECP had imposed a fine of Rs. 50,000 each on Khan, the KP chief minister, and members of the provincial cabinet for violating the code of conduct by attending a political rally in Peshawar and using state resources for it.

“The Election Commission shall exercise its constitutional powers under Article 218(3) to ensure that all political parties and candidates have equal opportunities in the elections,” the CEC told Monday’s meeting. “The Election Commission will take immediate legal action against all parties, candidates and others responsible for violating the Constitution, law and code of conduct by exercising its all constitutional and legal powers,” he said and directed the KP chief secretary to convey the ECP’s concerns to his government to ensure compliance with the law. “Therefore, ensure that all such steps are taken to ensure peaceful conduct of by-elections,” the chief secretary was further directed.

There has been much criticism directed against the ousted prime minister over his repeated use of government helicopters for his campaign rallies, as well as the use of state resources to put up hoardings and party flags in cities where rallies are organized.

According to the ECP’s code of conduct, no state resources of any kind can be used during campaigns for elections. In addition, the president, prime minister, chief minister, governor, speaker, cabinet members and public office-holders are barred from attending political rallies or using official resources to favor any candidate in an area where the election schedule has already been announced.