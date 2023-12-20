ECP Orders Removal of Ahad Cheema as Adviser to P.M.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday ordered the removal from office of Adviser to the P.M. on Establishment Ahad Cheema as part of measures to ensure free and fair polls.

Under the Constitution, the electoral body can direct the hiring or dismissal of any cabinet member of the interim government in the service of free and fair elections. In August, it had removed several members of the interim Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa cabinet over their active involvement in politics, resulting in the cabinet being dissolved and reformed with new members.

In September, advocate Syed Azizuddin Kakakhel filed a petition with the ECP against caretaker members of the federal cabinet Cheema and Fawad Hasan Fawad, arguing they were both closely affiliated with the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz). “If these persons are not removed/replaced from such a key post, the very theme of the Constitution and election laws will be struck down and abused,” read the petition, specifically claiming their “good ties” with former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The hearing against Fawad, who currently serves as interim privatization minister, will take place on Dec. 21.

In its order on the petition against Cheema, the ECP said it was “correct,” adding if he remains in office, there is potential for him to influence general elections. “Ahad Cheema was part of the previous government. The Cabinet Division should issue a notification to remove Cheema,” it added.

Set for Feb. 8, 2024, the long-pending general elections are nearing culmination, with the Supreme Court making clear it would not tolerate any further attempts to derail democracy by delaying them. The ECP issued its election schedule last week, stating that it could begin receiving nomination papers from potential candidates from Dec. 20 (today), with the process to continue for three days.